Andre de Grasse of Canada has won the Olympic gold medal in the 200-meter race five years after finishing second to Usain Bolt.
Joseph Fahnbulleh of Hopkins, representing Liberia, finished fifth in 19.97 seconds. Fahnbulleh is a student at the University of Florida.
De Grasse won in a national record time of 19.62 seconds, holding off two Americans for the medals. Kenneth Bednarek won silver in a personal best 19.68 seconds and 2019 world champion Noah Lyles took bronze in 19.74.
Erriyon Knighton, the youngest member of the U.S. men's track team at 17, placed fourth in 19.93.
