To generations of Minneapolis students, Joseph Brown was part counselor and coach, part therapist and teacher — and for some a father figure.

From the basketball court to the cafeteria, Mr. Brown — as he was known by thousands of students at Anwatin Middle School — mentored and inspired kids and colleagues over his three-decade career in Minneapolis Public Schools as a dean, coach and athletic director.

Brown was a constant presence, often at the corner of Bellfield Boulevard — the hub of the school where all students pass by. "Excuse me!" he'd bellow to them in a booming voice, whether it was a bad thing (a student tardy to class) or a good thing (Brown just saying hi).

"The joke was he didn't need a megaphone," teacher Sarah Wernimont said. "I can't think of Anwatin without him. He's just always been there."

Brown, 51, of Andover, died after a heart attack on Feb. 15. He spent 22 years of his 30-year school career at Anwatin and was beloved by the community for his gregarious, funny and compassionate spirit.

"He was the Anwatin mayor," teacher Hayley Forrestsaid. "He knew every single detail of every single student he came into contact with. He was the heart and soul of our community."

As a "behavior dean," Brown was much more than a disciplinarian. He was a walking Rolodex, knowing the name of every kid and their family, often appointing each a nickname. He inspired kids to do their best and modeled unwavering empathy and compassion, his colleagues said.

"You could hear him coming down the hallway a mile away and he could control a crowd of 600 with just three words," Forrest said. "They knew Joe Brown had their back."

Brown called Principal Ellen Shulman on weekends checking on her and her kids. Turns out she wasn't alone. Brown called students and colleagues all the time, lending an ear to the co-worker struggling with a divorce or the student anxious about returning to class after distance learning.

"Not everybody has the kind of him impact he had," Shulman said.

When Tara Howard-Felician was on maternity leave, Brown messaged or called every day, becoming more like family to her and so many colleagues.

"He was a big bear. He was very much a protector but so compassionate and passionate," she said, adding that Brown became a father figure to many kids, especially those whose fathers weren't involved in their lives. "He wouldn't stop and wouldn't give up on them."

Former Anwatin dean Earl Branch added: "Every girl was his daughter, every young man at the school was his son."

When new students arrived from Ecuador or Afghanistan, the language barrier was no match for Brown's affable demeanor, ensuring they knew they were welcomed.

"He had a smile and a story every time," said Leah Laurent, who teaches English language learners. "He wanted everybody to be successful."

Joseph Mandel Brown was born Oct. 20, 1970, in Eudora, Ark., to Earl and Bobby Brown. He mostly grew up in Minneapolis, graduating from Patrick Henry High School and North Hennepin Community College. When his father died suddenly in his 20s, other adults stepped in to help him — the spark propelling Brown to work at a local YMCA and go into education, said his wife, Kesha Brown.

"He wanted to give that same thing back to kids," she said.

Her husband loved watching sports (especially the Packers), dancing, drawing, eating chicken and gravy and being involved with his church. The couple also fostered eight children. No matter the stressful day or difficulties he faced, he was a nonstop jokester.

"He wanted to make sure we had a smile on our face," Kesha Brown said. "He was so loving and caring."

Services have been held. Besides his wife, Brown is survived by his mother, Bobby Bellfield of Golden Valley, sister Shannon Brown of Minneapolis, six children — Jo'Von Brown of Maple Grove, Cyrus Brown of Minneapolis, Eric Brown of Minneapolis, Sanay Brown of Minneapolis, Ja'Honnie Brown of Andover and Jozelyn Brown of Andover — and four grandchildren.