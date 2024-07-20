CLEVELAND — José Ramírez's two-run single highlighted a six-run eighth inning, Tanner Bibee and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, and the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the San Diego Padres 7-0 on Friday night.

Cleveland had five hits and a bases-loaded walk by David Fry in the eighth, but the big hit was a single up the middle by Ramírez that gave him 79 RBIs — the second-most in the majors behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (86).

Brayan Rocchio added a two-run single and Tyler Freeman had a sacrifice fly in the inning for the Guardians, who have the best home record in the majors at 31-11. Their 59-37 overall mark trails only Philadelphia (62-35).

Bibee (8-4) worked 5 2/3 innings, limiting San Diego to two hits and not allowing a runner past second base. Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis and Nick Sandlin wrapped up Cleveland's ninth shutout of the season.

The Padres, who have played an MLB-high 100 games, slipped to .500. They are 1 1/2 games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

Luis Arraez led off and served as San Diego's designated hitter, going 2 for 4. The third-time All-Star sat out the Midsummer Classic in Texas this week to rest his jammed left thumb.

''I know he wanted to play, but being the team guy he is, Luis decided to hold himself out,'' manager Mike Shildt said before the game. ''I think it did his thumb a lot of good.''

The Guardians took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on Daniel Schneemann's double off Matt Waldron (5-9). Fry scored on the play and went 3 for 3, three days after singling home a run in his All-Star Game debut.

Waldron gave up six hits, did not issue a walk and struck out six. The righty was drafted by Cleveland and traded to the Padres in a nine-player deal that included Josh Naylor.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (right leg stress reaction) missed his 18th straight game, but is swinging a bat and playing catch. ''It's still there -- the actual stress reaction — but the swelling and fluid is pretty well gone,'' Shildt said. ''That's obviously a positive.''

Guardians: LHP Matthew Boyd (Tommy John surgery) struck out seven over three innings, allowing an unearned run, in his initial rehab appearance for the Arizona Complex League Guardians. Boyd is targeting mid-August for his return to the majors.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Dylan Cease (8-8, 3.99 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.77 ERA) in the second game of the series. Cease has thrown 1,078 breaking balls over his 20 starts, the most in the majors.

This story has been corrected to show that the Guardians scored six runs in the eighth inning, not ninth.

