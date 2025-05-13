José Ramírez moves up on Guardians stolen bases list with his 3rd career 3 steal game

''José knows when he needs to do that stuff. We're having a hard time getting offense going off (Freddy) Peralta. He gets on base, let me make something happen,'' manager Stephen Vogt said. ''And that's so much homework that goes into knowing when he can go looking at the jump. He's a cerebral player. He knows when he needs to get us going, and boy did he, and it's just fun to watch him.''