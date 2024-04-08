CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer — his 100th at Progressive Field — and the Cleveland Guardians followed the total solar eclipse by winning first-year manager Stephen Vogt's home debut, 4-0 over the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Three hours after fans chanted ''José, José, José, José'' while the sun was blocked by the moon for several minutes, Ramírez connected in the fifth inning off Bryan Shaw and helped the Guardians improve to 8-2.

It was Ramírez's 174th homer, moving him past Al Rosen for the most by a third baseman in Cleveland history.

Triston McKenzie (1-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings for Cleveland, off to a surprising start and its best since 2011. The right-hander combined with four relievers on a four-hitter.

The White Sox dropped their fifth straight to fall to 1-9. They were shut for the fourth time and have scored an MLB-low 16 runs, the club's fewest in 10 games since 1968.

Chicago wasn't much better in the field, committing three errors, two by third baseman Yoán Moncada.

Vogt's first game in Cleveland was preceded by the spectacular eclipse that lived up to the hype. The 39-year-old former catcher joined players on the field and wore solar-safe glasses to watch the celestial event.

Vogt also enjoyed Ramírez's shot into the right-field seats.

McKenzie was limited to just four starts last season due to elbow issues. Not only are the Guardians hoping he stays healthy, they need the 26-year-old to take on a larger role with ace Shane Bieber about to have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Cleveland scratched out a run in the third and fourth innings.

Andrés Giménez doubled off Tanner Banks (0-1) in the third and scored when White Sox shortstop Braden Shewmake booted Brayan Rocchio's grounder.

The Guardians made it 2-0 in the fourth, loading the bases off Dominic Leone before Tim Hill came on and hit Giménez.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: All-Star OF Luis Robert (right hip flexor) was hurt while running the bases on April 5 at Kansas City. Manager Pedro Grifol adamantly denied that a timetable has been set for his return. ''That's nonsense,'' he said. ''To set a date for his recovery is not in anyone's best interest. He's a premium athlete that prepares really well.'' Robert missed 3½ months with a more severe version of the injury in 2021.

Guardians: Bieber received a warm ovation when he was introduced during pregame ceremonies. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is expected to have surgery this week. Bieber had been dominant in his first two starts despite elbow soreness.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Michael Soroka (0-1, 4.91 ERA) starts the second game of the series against Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (2-0, 2.31 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb