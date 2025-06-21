Sports

Jose Quintana pitches 6 crisp innings as the Brewers beat the struggling Twins 9-0

Jose Quintana pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-0 on Saturday.

The Associated Press
June 21, 2025 at 9:00PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Quintana pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-0 on Saturday.

Isaac Collins had two hits and three RBIs for Milwaukee in its third consecutive win. Brice Turang had two hits and scored two runs.

The Brewers improved to 6-2 in their last eight games and moved a season-high seven games over .500 at 42-35.

The Twins had four hits in their eighth loss in nine games. They lost 17-6 in the series opener on Friday.

The game was played under an excessive heat warning. The feels-like temperature reached 105 degrees with little breeze.

Quintana (5-2) struck out four and walked one. Grant Anderson pitched an inning before Aaron Ashby finished the shutout for the Brewers.

Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4) allowed four runs, three earned, and four hits in six innings.

Milwaukee scored two runs in each of the first two innings. Turang hit a sacrifice fly in the first, and Christian Yelich's RBI single made it 4-0 in the second.

Harrison Bader misplayed a flyball that allowed Turang to score the first of three Milwaukee runs in the eighth.

Key moment

Caleb Durbin beat a throw to second base that could have potentially started a double play in the second inning. Instead, Milwaukee had the bases loaded with nobody out.

Key stat

Minnesota's Brooks Lee grounded out three times, ending his career-best 19-game hitting streak. It was the longest active streak in the majors.

Up next

Right-hander Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.46 ERA) starts for Milwaukee on Sunday against Minnesota right-hander David Festa (1-1, 4.78 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

MIKE COOK

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Miguel Angel Jimenez shoots 66 at Firestone for share of lead in PGA Tour Champions major

Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Steven Alker in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the third major of the year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Sports

Devers homers against his former team to key 3-2 win for the Giants against the Red Sox

Sports

Rafael Devers hits first home run for Giants against former team Red Sox