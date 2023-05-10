José Miranda, struggling for the Twins after a strong rookie season in 2022, will be sent to Class AAA St. Paul as the team activates Kyle Farmer from the injured list.

The 24-year-old Miranda hit .268 with 15 home runs and 66 RBIs in 125 games last year after being called up because he was dominating the minor leagues.

But in 35 games this season, he has been shaky at third base and is hitting .220 with three home runs and 13 RBI.

Farmer has completed his rehab assignment at St. Paul as he recovers from being hit in the face by a pitch from Lucas Giolito of the White Sox on April 12. The 32-year-old infielder missed 24 games after dental surgery that included four root canals. He hit .308 during his four-game rehab assignment; with the Twins he is hitting .226 with a home run in 11 games.