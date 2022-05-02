BALTIMORE — Jose Miranda, whose spectacular minor league season in 2021 elevated him to a top Twins prospect, was called up to the majors for the first time on Monday.

The 23-year-old infielder joined the Twins for the start of a four-game series against the Orioles.

Miranda was hitting .256 with two home runs at Class AAA St. Paul.

Last season, Miranda split his time between the Saints and Class AA Wichita. After hitting .345 with 13 home runs in 47 games for the Wind Surge, he was promoted to St. Paul and hit .343 with 17 homers in 80 games.

In his debut with the Saints last season, Miranda hit three home runs and went 5-for-6.

A native of Manati, Puerto Rico, he was the 73rd overall pick in the 2016 draft. A righthanded hitter, he is taking the spot of Miguel Sano, who went on the 10-day injured list because of a sore knee and will wear No. 64.

The Twins also recalled lefthanded pitcher Jovani Moran from St. Paul. He'll replace outfielder Kyle Garlick, who has a right calf strain and also went on the 10-day IL.

Catcher Jose Godoy and pitcher Cole Sands went to St. Paul as part of MLB's requirement that teams cut from 28 to 26 players.

The 25-year-old Moran had a 3.68 ERA in six relief appearances for the Saints. He made his big-league debut last season, pitching in five games for the Twins.

Sano is hitting .093 with one home run in 17 games this season, and Garlick is hitting .238 with three home runs.