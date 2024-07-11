NEW YORK — Jose Iglesias had three more hits, including a two-run single that snapped a sixth-inning tie and vaulted the New York Mets over the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Nimmo homered for a career-best third straight game and Mark Vientos hit a tying double as the Mets (46-45) won for the 10th time in their last 12 at home. New York was 11 games under .500 on June 2.

Luis Severino (6-3) pitched effectively into the seventh inning and a struggling bullpen came through, with three relievers combining to allow one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

José Buttó retired all four batters he faced, striking out two, for his first career save. Buttó became the eighth Mets pitcher to earn a save this season.

The 34-year-old Iglesias, who spent last season in the minors and wasn't recalled from Triple-A Syracuse until May 31, is hitting .526 (10 for 19) with runners in scoring position. He entered this year a .306 hitter with runners in scoring position.

Vientos tied it 2-all with a double off the base of the right-field wall in the sixth. Iglesias gave New York a 4-2 lead and scored its final run of the inning on a throwing error by second baseman Luis García Jr.

Tyrone Taylor drove in another run with his second eighth-inning triple in two nights.

Severino gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings. The veteran right-hander didn't back up home plate on Juan Yepez's RBI single in the fourth, when the throw from Taylor in right field skipped past catcher Francisco Alvarez for an error that allowed Lane Thomas to score the go-ahead run.

Patrick Corbin (1-9) permitted four runs in five-plus innings as his winless streak reached a career-high 11 starts. He was chased by three straight hits to open the sixth.

MAN IN MOTION

Right-handed reliever Phil Maton joined the Mets but didn't pitch, one day after he was acquired from Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash.

''It was a quick turnaround,'' said Maton, who said the travel was easier because he was home in Florida, where the Rays were playing the New York Yankees. ''We hustled a little bit, but that's what me and my wife signed up for, so it's all good.''

Maton is the first Mets player to wear No. 88.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Reed Garrett (right elbow inflammation) went for an MRI and was placed on the 15-day injured list. ... RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder) could make his next rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes Thursday afternoon, when Mets LHP David Peterson (3-0, 3.58 ERA) opposes LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-7, 3.83).

