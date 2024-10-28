Jordan's belief in Reddick pays off, and 23XI team will have a shot at NASCAR title

''We're here to win races. I think everyone at 23XI is focused on that,'' said Dave Rogers, the competition director for the 23XI team. "I think any team that competes for a championship or wins a championship has to deal with distractions. There's so many roadblocks in the way, so much noise, so many distractions. I don't care who it is, what it is, if you are going to win a championship, you have to fight through adversity. That's just part of it.