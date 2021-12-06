AMMAN, Jordan — A Jordanian broadcaster on Monday rejected accusations of publishing anti-Semitic content that led a German broadcaster to suspend a decade-long cooperation agreement.

Amman-based Roya TV said in a statement that it "regrets the declared decision" of international German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to suspend the partnership. It added the Arab media group was the target of "a hostile campaign" from parties it did not name.

On Sunday, Deutsche Welle said anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic content and caricatures distributed by the popular Jordanian channel's social media platforms were "definitely not consistent with the values of DW," forcing the German company "to re-evaluate the cooperation."

"We are truly sorry that we did not notice these disgusting images," said Guido Baumhauer, a senior executive with Deutsche Welle.

In Monday's statement, Fares Sayegh, Roya's chief executive, stressed that the "criticism of illegal, inhumane or racist actions by Israel as a state" should be differentiated from anti-Semitism.

The German public broadcaster's partnership arrangements involve Deutsche Welle supplying journalistic content. Sayegh said his channel had "a successful professional relationship" with Deutsche Welle.

Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and have close security ties, but the agreement is unpopular among Jordanians. Moreover, diplomatic relations have been strained in recent years over tensions at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, and Israel's expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.