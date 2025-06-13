Wires

Jordanian state media says the country's Air Force is intercepting missiles and drones in its air space

Jordanian state media says the country's Air Force is intercepting missiles and drones in its air space.

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 7:01AM

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordanian state media says the country's Air Force is intercepting missiles and drones in its air space.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Israel says it has completed a widespread operation against air defenses in western Iran

Israel says it has completed a widespread operation against air defenses in western Iran.

Wires

Jordanian state media says the country's Air Force is intercepting missiles and drones in its air space

Wires

Air raid sirens sound over Jordan's capital, Amman, as Iranian drone attack targets Israel