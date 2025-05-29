Jordan Spieth ignores caddie's smart advice and makes birdie from rough at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio — Buried in gnarly rough Thursday at the Memorial, the prudent shot for Jordan Spieth was to chip out sideways back to the fairway. That's what his caddie suggested.
That's not how Spieth operates.
''It's really hard to get me to chip out,'' Spieth said after he opened with a hard-earned round of even-par 72 at Muirfield Village. "I chip out maybe less than anyone else that's every played the game of golf.
''It's demoralizing enough that I'll make a terrible decision not to.''
That's what he faced Thursday on the par-5 fifth hole after a tee shot that hit a tree and bounced slightly backward, creating a lie that went against the long blades of grass and left him a lie that was close to impossible.
What to do?
No commentary is necessary. Spieth provides that on his own.
''If it gets to the fairway, I can make 4,'' he told Michael Greller, the caddie who has worked with him since the U.S. Junior in 2011. ''Versus do I still make 5 if I can't get it to the fairway.''