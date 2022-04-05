HOUSTON – Point guard Jordan McLaughlin has cracked double figures in points only once in his last 10 games.

There are many nights when the main components of the box score may not show a lot of big numbers for McLaughlin, but coach Chris Finch and McLaughlin's teammates have consistently praised him any chance they get.

"He's been one of our best players, period," Finch said after Sunday's win over Houston.

Finch was kicking himself a bit after Sunday's win and lamented that one of his best players played only 13 minutes.

"He plays with such great energy," Finch said. "Just overall, he's always high energy, the pace picks up, he gets to the paint, he moves the ball early, and now he's making shots, too."

McLaughlin, who averages just 3.7 points per game, is 10-for-14 from three-point range in his past five games. But the Wolves recognize his impact even when he's not scoring. There is a part of the box score that measures that — the plus-minus portion at the end of the stat sheet. Since March 1, McLaughlin ranks fifth on the Wolves in that stat (plus-5.1). He's fourth among starters and reserves in net rating over that same time (plus-12.6).

The Wolves' bench has been integral to their success in the second half of the season, and it's not a coincidence that resurgence has also been when McLaughlin got his season on track after a slow start. His teammates rave about what it's like to share the floor with him. His ability to facilitate the offense gets all of them better shots, and they're grateful for it.

"I love playing with Jordan McLaughlin," Anthony Edwards said. "Anything that comes with a basketball player, that's what I like about J-Mac.

"Every night he plays, we got a chance to win every time. Every time he don't play, we got a lower chance of winning."

Finch has also been impressed with McLaughlin's defense of late, especially during times he gets matched up against bigger players.

"He gets his hand on the ball, he fights," Finch said. "They tried to post him up the last few games on this road trip, and he's stolen the passes. He's done a lot. He just competes. I just love guys who compete all the time."

On defense, McLaughlin said he's just "being pesty."

"One thing [Finch] always wants, especially me, to do is put pressure on the ball," McLaughlin said. "That kind of helps and dictates our defense. Whenever I'm able to get up into guys and pressure their offense, it helps our defense."

When he does get matched up against bigger players, his strategy is just to keep "fighting." He also tries to front his man and hope there's help in the back should the ball get behind him.

"Trust the guys behind me," he said.

His teammates have full trust in him, and if the Wolves have designs on making any noise in the playoffs, McLaughlin will be a big part of it.

"Just a special player, just so special the way he controls the pace," center Karl-Anthony Towns said. "The stat sheet is not going to give J-Mac enough credit for what he does on the court. The way he controls the pace, the way he controls the game … When he's on the court, we're a very good team. That's why we have so much confidence when he comes into the game from the bench."