Jordan Love has big goals as he heads into his third season as Packers' starting QB

NOTES: Jayden Reed, the Packers' leading receiver the past two seasons, insisted he's not worried about his role in the offense, despite a report that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, contacted the team looking for clarity about his client's role. ''A lot of people misinterpreted that,'' Reed said. … LaFleur said wide receiver Christian Watson, recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered in the Jan. 5 regular-season finale, is ''doing outstanding. I would say he's ahead of schedule, but I'm not a doctor.'' … LaFleur confirmed that the team will have two joint practices this summer, one at Indianapolis and another at home against the Seattle Seahawks. ... The Packers will begin training camp July 23.