Jordan Love has big goals as he heads into his third season as Packers' starting QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jordan Love doesn't necessarily agree with the assertion that he and the Green Bay Packers took a step back last season.
But the Packers quarterback is certain about this much: It's time for his team and his game to take a major step forward.
Love heads into his third season as a starter coming off a three-interception performance in the team's season-ending NFC first-round playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but believing he's on a team capable of winning the Super Bowl.
Whether Love and his teammates reach that goal depends in part on how much Love improves his game and whether he can avoid the injuries that sidelined him for 2 1/2 games last season. Love begrudgingly admitted those injuries affected his play.
''You're talking about Super Bowl. That's the goal for us,'' Love said Wednesday following the first open-to-reporters organized team activity practice of the offseason. ''I'm definitely trying to be that guy to be able to take this team and lead them to that.''
Love suffered a left knee injury in the closing moments of the team's season-opening loss to the Eagles in Brazil, with the injury sidelining him for the next two games, both of which the Packers won with backup Malik Willis under center.
Love then sustained the left groin injury during an Oct. 29 win at Jacksonville, just as his knee was getting back to full health. He admitted that the injuries might've had an effect on his accuracy and mobility, but insisted they were no excuse for not playing better.
''Obviously it's not fun playing through injuries, but sometimes those (are) things you've got to do,'' said Love, who finished the 2024 season with a 61.3% completion rate and a 96.7 passer rating, with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. ''There might've been some things that might've been affected, but at the end of the day, I'm still trying to put my best foot forward and I've got to go out there and be the best player I can be.''