For the first time since mid-December, the Wild has everyone available.

Jordan Greenway is set to return from injury on Tuesday against the Rangers at Xcel Energy Center, putting the Wild at full strength. The last time that happened was Dec.16 vs. the Sabres.

"It's nice to be healthy, for sure," coach Dean Evason said. "It's nice to have your whole group."

Greenway missed the last six games with an upper-body injury; he'll rejoin longtime linemates Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno.

"Obviously pumped to get back and to be back with them," Greenway said. "We're going to try to continue where we left off and bring some energy and get things going again."

With Greenway back, the Wild will scratch Connor Dewar, a decision Evason called "a good debate."

This is the first game Dewar has sat out since he was called up from the minors in January.

"When you're sitting people out, it should never be an easy choice," Evason said. "Hopefully everyone's playing OK, and you don't want to take a guy out. But numbers dictated we have to. His number come up today."

Earlier this season, on Jan.28, the Wild held off the Rangers 3-2 at Madison Square Garden after rebounding from a poor first period. That result was part of a six-game win streak going into the All-Star break; now, the Wild has dropped eight of its last 10 games.

"They were real good in the first period. We were not," Evason said. "Then we found our game second and third [periods], but it was really close. There were some chances each way, but it was pretty tight. So, sure, we can take stuff from that. But it's a different time, and we're in a different spot.

"We want our group to be real aggressive tonight. I think when things aren't great, you sit back. You're passive. We do not want to be passive. We want to be as aggressive as we possibly can. Hopefully that'll work to our advantage."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kevin Fiala-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime-Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad

Alex Goligoski-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

2: Points each for wingers Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello vs. the Rangers earlier this season.

3: Consecutive losses at home for the Wild.

5: Goals from winger Kirill Kaprizov over his last five games.

5: Points for Fiala during a three-game point streak.

99: Career points for Greenway.

About the Rangers:

The Rangers arrive in St. Paul on a three-game win streak. This road trip started with a 4-1 win at Winnipeg on Sunday. Goalie Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL in save percentage (.942) and goals-against average (1.93). Winger Chris Kreider has a team-best 38 goals. He's one point away from 400 in his career.