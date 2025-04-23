Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood in a move that could shut down its largest opposition party

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan announced Wednesday a sweeping ban on the Muslim Brotherhood that could include shutting down the country's largest opposition party, after accusing the group of planning attacks.
The Islamic Action Front, a political party linked to the regionwide Brotherhood, won the most seats in parliamentary elections held last year against the backdrop of mass protests against Israel over its war with Hamas.
Jordan banned the Muslim Brotherhood a decade ago but officially licensed a splinter group and continued to tolerate the Islamic Action Front while restricting some its activities. It was not immediately clear how far the latest ban would go.
Police surrounded the party's headquarters after Wednesday's announcement and were searching it.
The Interior Ministry said the Muslim Brotherhood is now considered an illegal organization and announced a ban on any political activities related to the group and the closure of its offices. It said efforts to confiscate the group's assets would be accelerated.
''It has been proven that members of the group operate in the dark and engage in activities that could destabilize the country,'' the ministry said. ''Members of the dissolved Muslim Brotherhood have tampered with security and national unity, and disrupted security and public order.''
It said a son of one of the group's leaders had joined others in trying to manufacture and test explosives to be used against security forces, without providing names or further details.
Last week, Jordan said it had arrested 16 people accused of manufacturing short-range missiles, possessing explosives and automatic weapons, concealing a ready-to-use missile, and illegally recruiting and training people.