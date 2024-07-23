The NFL eventually might punish Vikings receiver Jordan Addison for his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, but the organization's leaders sounded more supportive than angry in their first public comments about the situation.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't exactly use fire-and-brimstone rhetoric Monday when asked about Addison's second troubling driving-related incident and what discipline the organization might deliver the second-year receiver.

"Any disappointment we might have in Jordan, Jordan has more in himself," Adofo-Mensah said. "He knows the types of behaviors he needs to do to be the best version of himself. And he's kind of let himself down in that regard. Using words like discipline and different things like that, we don't really talk about it like that inside these walls. Inside these walls, it's about designing for the outcome we want. The outcome we want is for Jordan to be the best version of himself on the field and off the field, and he's bought into that same exact same thing."

Well, maybe they should borrow some of Mike Zimmer's fear-based methods to make sure that Addison understands unequivocally that enough is enough and that the organization won't tolerate any more nonsense.

Addison received what amounted to a slap on the wrist after being cited for driving like a rocket on Interstate 94 in St. Paul last July. He released a statement vowing to "learn from this and not repeat the behavior."

Less than a year later, Addison was arrested in Los Angeles on July 12 after police found him asleep behind the wheel with his car blocking lanes of a highway near LAX. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Addison's employer should be furious for multiple reasons. This is his second dangerous driving incident since being drafted. He's also facing a possible suspension by the NFL for one or more regular-season games, thus putting the entire organization in a bind.

But more than anything, Addison's arrest came a week after his rookie teammate Khyree Jackson was killed in a car accident that police say was caused by a speeding driver in a different car, and alcohol might have been a contributing factor.

Addison needs to discover that best version of himself quickly.

O'Connell has gone to great lengths to create a positive and welcoming work environment for players and staffers, but the head coach also must discipline firmly when needed. One screw-up can be viewed as a mistake. Two is shifting to a pattern. Addison has embarrassed himself and the organization multiple times now with his off-the-field conduct.

The Vikings suspended offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for three weeks without pay this spring after he pleaded guilty to careless driving after being arrested in December on suspicion of drunken driving.

O'Connell said multiple times that he intends to "wrap our arms" around Addison, but the player must have a full understanding that patience doesn't come in endless supply and that his actions behind the wheel endangered lives of innocent people on the road.

"It's important that discipline and accountability and personal responsibility, those are things we will talk about, and I will personally talk about with Jordan," O'Connell said.

O'Connell leans heavily on his culture, and he begins training camp this week under circumstances that will require all his leadership acumen.

The death of a teammate brings a wave of emotions for which no coach or team can ever prepare. Players will process their grief differently. O'Connell's responsibility as head coach is to set an environment that allows for grieving to take place while also preparing his team for the season.

The sadness that O'Connell also feels personally was evident in his voice Monday in describing his time as Jackson's coach. He called the tragedy a "wake-up call" that reminds everyone that tomorrow isn't promised to anyone.

This is a somber time for the organization. O'Connell has some serious matters outside of football strategy to manage. His leadership has never been more important than right now.