Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-0)
Joplin leads No. 10 Marquette against Western Carolina after 27-point outing
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -33.5; over/under is 151
BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette plays Western Carolina after David Joplin scored 27 points in Marquette's 94-59 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.
The Golden Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. Marquette averages 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 19.2 points per game.
The Catamounts are 0-3 in road games. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.
Marquette's average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joplin averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.
Chevalier Emery is averaging 14.2 points for the Catamounts.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
