Jonny DeLuca homers to carry Rays past Orioles 2-0

Rays: LH Jeffrey Springs (left elbow fatigue) was placed on the 15-day IL. Springs made seven starts after being sidelined from March to the end of July while recovering from Tommy John surgery. ''It's probably fatigue from coming back and missing some time," Cash said. "Will he come back this year? I feel it's unlikely." ... 2B Brandon Lowe (finger) missed a third straight game. ... Leadoff hitter Yandy Díaz got the day off. ''We're going to be managing the workload on his knee,'' Cash said.