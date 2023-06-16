A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Bonnie Dickel Hoffman of Golden Valley:

1 Joni Mitchell, Gorge Amphitheatre. It was a magical experience. Joni was giddy and clearly excited to perform. Her lower register was mesmerizing on "Amelia" and "Summertime," but when she sang "Both Sides Now" her band and audience were moved to tears. It was a triumphant return for her and unforgettable for the 27,000 of us in Washington state.

2 Joni Jam Band, Gorge Amphitheatre. Joni's musicians also interpreted her songs. Marcus Mumford and Lucius performed "California," while trumpeter Mark Isham was brilliant at every turn. Sarah McLachlan played piano while singing "Blue" and Brandi Carlile and Joni did "A Case of You." Annie Lennox's voice was pure power during "Ladies of the Canyon." The setting was the best I've ever experienced for a concert.

3 Rhiannon Giddens, Ojai Music Festival. The California fest's music director and a 2023 Pulitzer Prize winner offered an art recital, including "La Vie en Rose," Alberta Hunter's version of "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out" and Paul Simon's "American Tune." Later in the set she was joined by her multi-instrumentalist partner, Francesco Turrisi.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Known Mpls, Prince Celebration 2023. During the gospel brunch at Paisley Park, Courtland Pickens' 30-voice north Minneapolis youth choir impressed with hymns, a reworking of a Prince song as "Jesus Died 4 U" and, most of all, their breathtaking, tears-inducing George Floyd-inspired "I Can Finally Breathe Again" featuring Naomi Nichols. Londell McMillan, co-manager of Prince Legacy LLC, declared afterward that this choir will be back at Paisley Park to record. Amen.

2 Stokley, Prince Celebration 2023. In his first Twin Cities performance since the 2022 release of the stellar "Sankofa," the St. Paulite dazzled with his dancing (who knew?) that was as nimble and soulful as his wonderful music. And his emotional, getting misty reaction to performing in Prince's house was real and profound.

3 "A Kiki for Change," Billboard. With anti-LGBTQ legislation proliferating in the United States, Texas-bred, Tennessee-based country star Maren Morris interviews four prominent drag performers and writes an essay on why she's an ally. She concludes: "I'm going to look to where the people are helping and just Mister Rogers this bitch."

to contribute: popmusic@startribune.com