HAMDEN, Conn. — Dezi Jones had a season-high 20 points with eight assists as Quinnipiac topped Niagara 77-68 on Friday.
Jacob Rigoni and Kevin Marfo each had 14 points for Quinnipiac (7-4, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.
Jordan Cintron had 14 points for the Purple Eagles (5-7, 0-3). Justin Roberts added 13 points and Marcus Hammond had 12 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
