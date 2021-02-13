KENNESAW, Ga. — Christiaan Jones had 20 points as Stetson topped Kennesaw State 74-61 on Friday night.
Chase Johnston had 17 points for Stetson (8-10, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rob Perry added 13 points. Mahamadou Diawara had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Spencer Rodgers had 17 points for the Owls (3-16, 0-11), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Terrell Burden added 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
