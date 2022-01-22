ITHACA, N.Y. — Jordan Jones came off the bench to tally 18 points to lift Cornell to a 76-61 win over Harvard on Saturday, the Big Red's seventh consecutive home victory.
Sarju Patel had 14 points and six rebounds for Cornell (10-6, 2-3 Ivy League). Dean Noll added 13 points. Chris Manon had 10 points.
Noah Kirkwood had 18 points for the Crimson (10-6, 2-2). Louis Lesmond added 14 points. Samuel Silverstein had 10 points.
