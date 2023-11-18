RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Quentin Jones' 17 points helped Cal Poly defeat St. Thomas (Minnesota) 61-60 on Friday night.
Jones added six rebounds for the Mustangs (2-2). Kobe Sanders scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 7 from the floor. Jarred Hyder shot 4 for 7 to finish with 10 points.
Parker Bjorklund led the Tommies (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Raheem Anthony added 13 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Kendall Blue finished with 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business With expiring leases and scarce financing, angst grows for Twin Cities office building owners
More from Star Tribune
Business With expiring leases and scarce financing, angst grows for Twin Cities office building owners
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Woodruff, Lewis among 63 new free agents as 19 players reach deals and teams make flurry of trades
Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was cut loose by Milwaukee and former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis by Arizona, among 63 players who became free agents Friday night when their teams declined to offer 2024 contracts.
Sports
Lillard scores 27, leads 3-point barrage as Bucks beat Hornets to remain unbeaten in tourney play
Damian Lillard scored 27 points, Malik Beasley added 20 and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 37-point effort from LaMelo Ball to beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night and remain unbeaten in NBA In-Season Tournament play.
High Schools
Hutchinson shoulders the weight of its immense football success
"When delivery is expected, delivery is hard," coach Andy Rostberg said after his team qualified for the Prep Bowl.
Sports
Fox's season-high 43 leads Kings past Wembanyama, Spurs 129-120 in in-season tourney
De'Aaron Fox scored a season-high 43 points, and the Sacramento Kings overcame 27 points from Victor Wembanyama to hold off the San Antonio Spurs 129-120 on Friday night to remain undefeated in the In-Season Tournament.
Sports
Joel Embiid goes for 32 as 76ers win NBA In-Season Tournament Game over Hawks
ATLANTA — Joel Embiid had 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and the Philadelphia 76ers put away the Atlanta Hawks 126-116 on Friday night…