FLORENCE, Ala. — Christiaan Jones had 16 points and his game-winning layup as time expired sent Stetson past North Alabama 67-65 on Saturday to end the Hatters' three-game losing streak.

Alvin Tumblin had 12 points for Stetson (8-11, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Stephan Swenson added 12 points and seven assists. Josh Smith had seven rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon scored a season-high 24 points for the Lions (8-11, 1-5). Daniel Ortiz added 13 points. Isaac Chatman had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com