CARBONDALE, Ill. — Lance Jones had 14 points and six rebounds as Southern Illinois topped Indiana State 63-55 on Wednesday night.
Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points for Southern Illinois (10-8, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks added 11 points. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds.
Xavier Bledson tied a season high with 21 points for the Sycamores (8-9, 1-4). Simon Wilbar added 11 points. Julian Larry had eight rebounds.
