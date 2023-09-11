ST. PAUL, Minn. — New England defender DeJuan Jones replaced Joe Scally on the United States roster for Tuesday night's exhibition against Oman at St. Paul, Minnesota.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday that Scally left the team for family reasons. Scally was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in a friendly.
Jones, 26, made his U.S. debut in January and has six international appearances.
The U.S. also will be without goalkeeper Matt Turner, who returned to Britain for the birth of a daughter. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Ethan Horvath will be the starting keeper and Drake Callender will be the backup.
