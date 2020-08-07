BRADENTON, Fla. — Brionna Jones scored 17 points and Alyssa Thomas scored 15 to help Connecticut get its first win of the season with a 91-68 rout of the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.
The Sun (1-5) raced to a 13-0 lead, were up 23-8 at the end of the first quarter and were largely never contested the rest of the way.
Natisha Hiedeman and Jasmine Thomas scored 14 points apiece and the Sun finished shooting 36 of 66 (54.5%).
Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (2-4) with 17 points, and Isabelle Harrison and Tyasha Harris off the bench scored 12 and 10 respectively.
Dallas finished 28-of-73 (38.4%) from the field.
