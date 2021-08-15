ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 15 rebound to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 80-59 on Sunday.
Brionna Jones scored 16 points, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points and four steals and Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and four steals for Connecticut (15-6).
The Sun took to lead for good when Jonquel Jones made a layup about three minutes into the game and used an 18-6 run to make it 28-14 early in the second quarter.
Connecticut, which lost in the Commissioner's Cup title game to Seattle on Thursday night in Phoenix, has won three straight WNBA regular-season games.
Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (9-13) with 20 points. Dallas has lost four in a row and five of its last six.
