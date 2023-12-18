NEW YORK — Jonathan Majors dropped from all upcoming Marvel projects following misdemeanor assault conviction, source tells AP.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Woman shot to death in Linden Hills apartment, suspect believed to be live-in partner on the run
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Woman shot to death in Linden Hills apartment, suspect believed to be live-in partner on the run
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune