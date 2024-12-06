Jonathan Kuminga scores career-high 33 points, Warriors beat Rockets 99-93 to snap 5-game skid

Rockets: The NBA fined Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Sengun for their actions leading to ejections in a 120-111 loss at Sacramento on Tuesday night, and forward Tari Eason for an interaction with a fan following the game. Udoka was fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected and public criticism of the officiating during his postgame news conference.