Jonathan Aranda drives in two and the Rays win their fourth straight, 4-3 over the Marlins

With a runner on third base, Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards laid down a bunt to Littell, who threw to first. Edwards beat the throw, but first-base umpire Ben May called him out for running through Aranda's glove even though the ball was dropped. The tying run was waved off. Marlins manager Clayton McCullough and Edwards were both ejected for arguing the non-reviewable call. It was the first career ejection for both.