Jonas Kaufmann cancels appearance on opening night of season at Milan's La Scala
Tenor Jonas Kaufmann canceled his appearance in the new production of Verdi's ''La Forza del Destino'' opening the season at Milan's Teatro alla Scala on Dec. 7.
By The Associated Press
The 55-year-old will be replaced by Brian Jagde as Alvaro in a cast that includes Anna Netrebko as Leonora and Ludovic Tézier as Carlo.
''For family reasons, I am forced to cancel my participation," Kaufmann said in a statement Tuesday. ''I have already had the privilege of attending this extraordinary Italian cultural event several times, so I am all the more sorry to miss this special event, and to disappoint the audience and my colleagues this time. Nevertheless, I hope for your understanding — especially in a country where family is still very important.''
Dec. 7 is a holiday in Milan marking the birthday of St. Ambrose, the city's patron saint, and the opening at La Scala is a highlight of the social season.
Kaufmann remained scheduled to sing with Netrebko at La Scala on Nov. 29 in a pre-opening performance titled ''Homage to Puccini,'' marking the 100th anniversary of the death of composer Giacomo Puccini.
