Twin Cities fans of the Jonas Brothers have been left pondering the odds that the band's Sept. 11 date at Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater is still on or not, after the sibling trio announced all shows on its upcoming tour will require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test results.

Mystic Lake's response, in a nutshell, was: "Not so, Jo Bros."

In a Twitter string Tuesday that raised more questions than answered, the casino notified fans that the group's new policy conflicts with its own COVID practices. And that's that, apparently.

"We are aware of the social media statement from Jonas Brothers requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or vaccine to attend all shows on their tour after 8/27," the casino tweeted. "These requirements do not align with our current protocols, developed under the guidance of SMSC [Shakopee-Mdewakanton Sioux Community] Tribal Public Health."

"Please watch for any further updates on our social media channels or mysticlake.com."

Mystic Lake media representatives did not respond Tuesday to requests for clarification.

"Is this a joke?" one confused fan responded on Twitter. Another added, "So then change yo protocol."

The Prior Lake area casino — located about 30 minutes southwest of Minneapolis — currently requires no proof of vaccine, negative test results or masks at any of its events or facilities. Its amphitheater is located just outside the casino on a grassy slope with portable toilet facilities; so it's possible for fans to attend the show without having to go inside.

While Nick Jonas's Type 1 diabetes has been cited as a reason for being extra cautious about re-escalating COVID rates, the Jonas Brothers' announcement simply said the new policy is "the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we're visiting."

Chris Riemenschneider • 612-673-4658

@ChrisRstrib