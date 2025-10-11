Review: Jonas Brothers show St. Paul crowd what sets them apart from brotherly bands

Hard to believe that the Jonas Brothers are celebrating their 20th anniversary.
Boy bands weren’t meant to last. And bands of brothers don’t seem to last without divisive drama. Witness the bickering in Oasis, Kings of Leon, the Black Crowes, the Kinks, Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Everly Brothers, to name a few.
However, the Jonas Brothers have endured, minus a six-year hiatus for solo careers. They toasted their tenure on Friday night at jam-packed Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul with confetti, flames, fireworks, fog blasters, three dozen songs, special guests and a stage set depicting the George Washington Bridge, which goes from New Jersey, the Jo Bros’ home state, to New York City.
It was the kind of concert that was hard not to enjoy, despite a couple of indulgent sections that didn’t destroy the momentum.
Here are six things that set the Jonas Brothers apart from other brotherly bands:
— The Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour was so much smarter than the trio’s last one, the Five Albums, One Night Tour that was their 2023 version of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Two years ago at Xcel Energy Center, the Jonas Brothers offered a staggering 62 songs, though more than half of them (unofficially 35) were abbreviated, over the course of three hours.
On Friday, the brothers offered a mere three dozen songs in two hours, more than enough to satisfy the 14,000 fans. And for the record, only 13 numbers were shortened, four in a medley of fan-requested tunes and nine in an overlong “versus” megamix battle between Joe and Nick Jonas.
— Unlike on their last tour, the brothers didn’t do every song from their latest album. It was just four tunes from “Greetings from Your Hometown,” their sixth studio album. The highlight from the record was the Bee Gees-sampling “No Time to Talk.”