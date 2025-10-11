Music

Review: Jonas Brothers show St. Paul crowd what sets them apart from brotherly bands

The concert featured guest Twin Cities musicians who worked on Nick Jonas’ solo project.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2025 at 5:25AM
The Jonas Brothers - from left, Nick, Joe and Kevin - delight fans at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. (Joe Lemke)

Hard to believe that the Jonas Brothers are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Boy bands weren’t meant to last. And bands of brothers don’t seem to last without divisive drama. Witness the bickering in Oasis, Kings of Leon, the Black Crowes, the Kinks, Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Everly Brothers, to name a few.

However, the Jonas Brothers have endured, minus a six-year hiatus for solo careers. They toasted their tenure on Friday night at jam-packed Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul with confetti, flames, fireworks, fog blasters, three dozen songs, special guests and a stage set depicting the George Washington Bridge, which goes from New Jersey, the Jo Bros’ home state, to New York City.

It was the kind of concert that was hard not to enjoy, despite a couple of indulgent sections that didn’t destroy the momentum.

Here are six things that set the Jonas Brothers apart from other brotherly bands:

— The Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour was so much smarter than the trio’s last one, the Five Albums, One Night Tour that was their 2023 version of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Two years ago at Xcel Energy Center, the Jonas Brothers offered a staggering 62 songs, though more than half of them (unofficially 35) were abbreviated, over the course of three hours.

On Friday, the brothers offered a mere three dozen songs in two hours, more than enough to satisfy the 14,000 fans. And for the record, only 13 numbers were shortened, four in a medley of fan-requested tunes and nine in an overlong “versus” megamix battle between Joe and Nick Jonas.

— Unlike on their last tour, the brothers didn’t do every song from their latest album. It was just four tunes from “Greetings from Your Hometown,” their sixth studio album. The highlight from the record was the Bee Gees-sampling “No Time to Talk.”

View post on X

— The Jonas Brothers sure have a lot of friends in the music business. They’ve been inviting a surprisingly deep array of guests to the stage at each concert on this tour. The list has included Demi Lovato, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Machine Gun Kelly, Hanson, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jason Mraz, Alessia Cara, Plain White T’s, Dashboard Confessional, Russell Dickerson, Jordin Sparks and Natasha Bedingfield.

In St. Paul, the trio was joined by distinguished Twin Cities musicians who aren’t necessarily nationally known. It was mostly the players who accompanied Nick Jonas on his 2010 side project, Nick Jonas & the Administration — namely keyboardist Tommy Barbarella, guitarists Sonny Thompson and Cory Wong, and bassist John Fields, who produced the Jonas Brothers’ second and third albums.

View post on X

The Administration’s heavier rock sound diverged from the usual pop-rock sound of the Jonas Brothers. However, four songs might have been a bit indulgent, though the funk-rock of “State of Emergency” packed a memorable punch.

Related Coverage

Nick Jonas sings at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, in a jacket emblazoned on the back with "Wyckoff, New Jersey," the Jonas Brothers' hometown.

And of course there was the Bonus Jonas on Friday: little bro Frankie, 25, doing an unadvertised opening set 15 minutes before official showtime. Now billed as Franklin Jonas & the Byzantines, he created a stir when he scampered through the crowd singing Coldplay’s “Yellow.” Later, Frankie and Kevin Jonas Sr., also known as Dad Jonas, joined the Jo Bros for the night’s finale of “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”

The official opening act was All American Rejects, the Oklahoma emo rockers who, like the Jo Bros, took a mid-‘10s hiatus, going 13 years between albums. The St. Paul crowd was happy to hear the Rejects for 45 minutes, standing and singing along to old hits like 2005’s “Dirty Little Secret” and “Move Along.”

— The Jonas Brothers are the right combination. Nick is the cute-turned-hunky musical force. Joe is the dark and sexy free spirit. Kevin is the stable, egoless oldest brother. They are different personalities as evidenced by their unmatching outfits, which, at one point, included Nick in a white linen suit, Joe in a black double-breasted suit and Kevin in a light-colored sport coat and dark pants.

While they may not seem like best buddies onstage, somehow the combo and the chemistry of the Jo Bros just work.

Moreover, the brothers — Kevin, 37, Joe, 36, and Nick, 33 — are all girl dads, which makes them even more appealing to their fan base, which is mostly women in their 20s, 30s and maybe 40s.

— The Disney empire has launched a long list of female music stars including Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. The list of successful Disney boys to men is limited, though, to Justin Timberlake and the Jonas Brothers, who have announced a third “Camp Rock” film, the venture that kick-started their career on the Disney Channel.

Joe Jonas sports a jacket that read "I Saw That" on the back. (Joe Lemke)

— Like other veteran boy bands such as New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys, the Jonas Brothers have a devoted following that has stuck with them from their glory days of 2008-13. They are loyal and they were rewarded Friday with such old favorites as “Love Bug” and “Burnin’ Up” (featuring former bodyguard Big Rob’s rap) as well as such comeback triumphs as 2023’s “Waffle House” and 2019’s “Sucker,” the trio’s only No. 1 song that was greeted with screams from some of the younger fans who came on board recently.

Among the night’s loudest ovations were for non-Jonas Brothers hits, namely Nick’s solo R&B jam “Jealous” and the irresistibly dance-happy “Cake by the Ocean” by DNCE, Joe’s side project.

View post on X

It’s been 20 years of ups and downs for the Jonas Brothers, who have come a long way since their Twin Cities debut opening for Miley Cyrus in 2007 at Target Center.

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

