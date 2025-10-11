Review: Jonas Brothers show St. Paul crowd what sets them apart from brotherly bands

— Like other veteran boy bands such as New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys, the Jonas Brothers have a devoted following that has stuck with them from their glory days of 2008-13. They are loyal and they were rewarded Friday with such old favorites as “Love Bug” and “Burnin’ Up” (featuring former bodyguard Big Rob’s rap) as well as such comeback triumphs as 2023’s “Waffle House” and 2019’s “Sucker,” the trio’s only No. 1 song that was greeted with screams from some of the younger fans who came on board recently.