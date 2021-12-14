Jonas Brodin will be back in action for the Wild tonight at Xcel Energy Center when the team kicks off a three-game homestand against the Hurricanes.

The defenseman missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.

"It was nothing bad, just a little bit upper body," Brodin said. "I knew it was just going to be a couple of days and a couple of games, too. It's nice to be back with the guys again and start playing again."

With Brodin ready to return, Jordie Benn will be the extra defenseman. The rest of the Wild lineup will stay the same.

"Players don't want to hear it's tough for coaches to sit a guy out, but it is," coach Dean Evason said about the decision to scratch Benn. "He's played extremely well."

This will be forward Frederick Gaudreau's second game since he returned from the NHL's COVID protocols.

Gaudreau played 11 minutes, 41 seconds on Sunday in the 6-4 loss at Vegas.

"For sure an adjustment," Gaudreau said. "It just takes time, I guess. The faster you get in there, the faster you'll be back feeling normal. It was good to have that game."

For only the third time this season, the Wild is coming off back-to-back losses. The team has never lost three in row in the regular season with Evason as coach.

"They're one of the best hockey clubs in the National Hockey League," Evason said. "There's no weakness in their game. So, we've got a really good test ahead of us tonight."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Victor Rask-Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime-Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad

Alex Goligoski-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

6: Consecutive wins at home for the Wild.

7: Points for center Joel Eriksson Ek over the last five games.

10-5-5: Record for the Wild over its past 20 games vs. Carolina.

15: Wins for goalie Cam Talbot, the most in his first 21 starts of a season.

99: Career goals for winger Marcus Foligno.

About the Hurricanes:

Forwards Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis entered the NHL's COVID protocols on Monday. The Hurricanes recalled forward Andrew Poturalskibut still have only 11 forwards available. Defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce are set to return after missing the last seven games while in the COVID protocol. Carolina had its four-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a 2-1 loss at Vancouver. Like the Wild, the Hurricanes have 19 wins and 39 points.