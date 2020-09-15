The Wild gave defenseman Jonas Brodin a seven-year contract extension Tuesday, locking him in through the 2027-28 season

The deal is worth $42 million to the eight-year veteran.

"I'm happy that it went by so quick so I can start thinking about next season," Brodin said. "I love everything about Minnesota. It feels like home, so I'm super happy.

"We've got some good things coming up. That's one of the reasons I signed here, for sure."

The 27-year-old had two goals and 26 assists and a plus-15 rating last season, leading the team with 112 blocked shots in 69 games.

"With Jonas, we have a top-end D corps," said Wild General Manager Bill Guerin. "Signing him was a priority, and we're happy to get him locked in.

"He's an elite defender. Not just a good one — he's elite. He can defend the top players in the league, and there's a premium for that. The character he has, that's all part of the package."

Brodin, from Karlstad, Sweden, has played in 171 consecutive games. He has 146 career points in 555 NHL games after being a first-round (10th overall) pick in 2011.

His six-year, $25 million contract will run through next season before the extension kicks in.

The extension includes a no-move clause that runs through 2025, a source confirmed. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the yearly salaries are $4 million in 2021-22, $5 million in 2022-23, $8 million in both 2023-24 and 2024-25, $7.5 million in 2025-26, $5.5 million in 2026-27 and $4 million in 2027-28.

The signing means the Wild's top four defensemen are locked in with big deals through at least the next three seasons.

Ryan Suter, 35, has a 13-year, $98 million contract that runs through 2025. Jared Spurgeon, 30, has a seven-year, $53 million deal that expires in 2027. And Matt Dumba, 26, is on a five-year, $30 million contract that runs through 2023.

Dumba's contract is the only one of the four that doesn't have a no-move clause. Players with such clauses must be protected in the expansion draft next summer when Seattle picks its team.