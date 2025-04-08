Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are back in the fold at the Masters. It's a rare occasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For now, there's another tradition unlike any other at the Masters: The first opportunity in nine months for all the world's best players to compete against each other.
Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among the biggest stars in golf that hardly anyone sees during this great divide in golf between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf that doesn't appear to have a bridge in the immediate works.
''I think we would all like to see that,'' Rahm said about a potential unification. ''But as far as I can tell and you guys can tell, it's not happening anytime soon.''
Rahm still goes upstairs in the Augusta National clubhouse to the locker room set aside for Masters champions where he can find plenty of friends, six of them colleagues at LIV Golf and plenty others who can see beyond the strife.
DeChambeau still dreams of winning a Masters green jacket like he did when he was a kid. Even so, there is another identity at the first major of the year because it's been so long since so many of the best were in the same field.
''Anytime I get an opportunity to play against everyone, the best players in the world, it's great,'' DeChambeau said. ''I think that's what we're all hoping for at some point is for that to be figured out. That's beyond me and beyond my scope, unfortunately. I think at some point if the players get all together, I think we could figure it out. But it's a lot more complicated, obviously, than what we all think.''
Rahm returns to Augusta National in a far different frame of mind.
He was the defending Masters champion last year, fresh off his decision to go back on his proclaimed ''fealty'' to the PGA Tour and sign for the Saudi riches of LIV Golf. He had a major championship season to forget, never seriously contending in any of them, missing the U.S. Open with a toe infection.