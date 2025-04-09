Jon Hamm steals expensive stuff and likely viewers' hearts in Apple TV+'s 'Your Friends & Neighbors'

NEW YORK — ''Your Friends & Neighbors'' begins with a once high-flying hedge fund manager waking up in someone else's luxurious house, next to a dead body and in a pool of blood.
How he ended up there consumes the first season of this compelling Apple TV+ series, which stars Jon Hamm and takes a peek at the lives of the ultrarich in a leafy New York suburb.
''I was interested in writing about the status symbols, about the way wealth informs community,'' says creator, showrunner and producer Jonathan Tropper. ''And then at the same time, what I really wanted to do is subvert it a little bit and talk about how impermanent it all is.''
Like ''White Lotus'' and ''Big Little Lies'' before it, ''Your Friends & Neighbors'' revolves around the woes of the wealthy and questions why we chase social status.
''Why is more always better?'' asks Hamm. ''Is the only metric really the accumulation of these larger and larger piles of stuff, whether it's money or goods or houses or wives or what have you? We're kind of arrived at this time where this story is particularly resonant.''
A cat burglar is born
Hamm plays Princeton-educated hedge fund star Andrew Cooper, who finds himself divorced and unemployable. Drowning in debt, he turns to petty crime: Breaking into neighbors' homes to steal $350,000 watches, Hermès handbags and $32,000 bottles of chardonnay.
He rationalizes the thefts are just a quick fix until he figures out a way to get his money faucet back on. Plus, he'd never be a suspect. ''I figured, ‘What's the worst that can happen?''' he thinks.