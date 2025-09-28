Review: Jon Batiste’s Circus of Love brings joy and healing music to St. Paul

The crowd thought the night would end when Batiste down shifted for an imaginative solo piano reading of “Pure Imagination,” the “Willy Wonka” tune. No, because it time to turn the Circus of Love into a second-line New Orleans celebration as Batiste, on melodica, and troupe paraded through the Palace Theatre, including the balcony, performing “You Are My Sunshine,” repeating the refrain over and over for 13 minutes.