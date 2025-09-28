Review: Jon Batiste’s Circus of Love brings joy and healing music to St. Paul

You might have heard that Jon Batiste, the former bandleader on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” has collected a bunch of Grammys and an Oscar. You probably didn’t know that he’s become a self-ordained minister in the imaginary Church of Love.
Being an ecumenical kind of guy, Batiste hoisted a banner at the sold-out Palace Theatre Saturday night in St. Paul declaring “The Circus of Love,” adding “under our tent there is revival & joy.”
Call it a circus or a church, whatever it was was an exhilarating, uplifting and exhausting evening of deep musicality, heartfelt spirituality and contagious joy.
There was love in the air, how could there not be when Batiste shared his gifts as a ravenously talented musician and inspired preacher of l-o-v-e.
“This is not a performance,” said the Juilliard-trained classical pianist from a prominent New Orleans jazz family. “It’s a spiritual practice.” Spoken like a true minister.
If it had been a performance, you might say the 2½ hours were oddly paced. The evening opened with “Let God Lead” featuring Batiste on tambourine with his nine-member band. It was impossible to resist this spiritual funk delivered by a charismatic leader with an infectious smile.
Then suddenly the band was gone and Batiste did a little preaching about healing melodies before launching into solo piano time. First, he demonstrated his classical prowess, next slyly inserted a taste of Prince’s “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore,” and moved into his mashup of Beethoven and his own “Fifth Symphony Congo Square.”
The rest of the night proceeded with a slate that seemed stylistically random but was intentional with some groupings from Batiste’s nine albums. First, came a pair of tunes from this year’s typically eclectic “Big Money” — a slow, bluesy reading of the 1956 Ray Charles hit “Lonely Avenue” and guest vocalist Andra Day joining for a stripped down treatment of their R&B duet ballad “Lean on My Love.”