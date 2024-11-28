Jon Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle to perform during Super Bowl pregame

Batiste is a Grammy and Oscar winner who is the former bandleader for the ''The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." His documentary ''American Symphony'' is nominated for best music film, and his ''It Never Went Away'' from the documentary is up for best song written for visual media at the upcoming Grammys. He composed the score for Jason Reitman's film ''Saturday Night'' and this month released '' Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1),'' which reimagined the iconic German pianist's work.