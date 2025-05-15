Jon Batiste announces Big Money Tour with promise of fresh sounds, improvisation and connection

''I try to tell the most up-to-date origin story through the set,'' he said. ''If you come to the show and you don't know any of the music, or you don't know anybody on stage and it's your first time seeing me perform or seen me on television, you'll leave and feel like you know the songs. You'll connect with the artist, the human being and the movement. It's almost like you're going to see a play.''