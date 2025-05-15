Jon Batiste announces Big Money Tour with promise of fresh sounds, improvisation and connection

LOS ANGELES — Jon Batiste is hitting the road again. The Grammy and Oscar winner is launching his second headlining tour, promising fresh sounds for his forthcoming album and material from his latest project, ''Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1).''
Batiste announced Thursday that his Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America will begin Aug. 27 in Kansas City. He'll groove through more than 30 venues across the U.S. in cities like Detroit, Austin, Texas, Nashville, a co-bill with Diana Ross in St. Louis and Philadelphia, before closing in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 31.
For the first time, Batiste will grace the stages of the Encore Theater in Las Vegas and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. He hopes the tour will offer attendees a deeper connection to him as an artist for the tour, a nod to his ninth studio album.
''Every show is both an origin story and a manifesto,'' said Batiste, a seven-time Grammy winner who won an Oscar for his work on ''Soul'' in 2020. The tour comes on the heels of performing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl and ''Beethoven Blues,'' which reimagined the famed German pianist's work and debuted No. 1 on Billboard's classical albums chart.
Batiste, a Louisiana native, is known for his signature rich blend of R&B, hip-hop, swing, jazz and pop. He's also the former bandleader for the ''The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.''
The multitalented musician will wrap up his intimate Maestro Tour shows on Monday in Los Angeles.
He expects to be joined on the road by his wife, Suleika Jaouad, who is currently facing cancer for the third time and recently released a new book, ''The Book of Alchemy.''
Batiste believes his unreleased music can still forge a connection, even with those hearing it for the first time.