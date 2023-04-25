Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -9.5; over/under is 221.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 114-108 in overtime on April 24 led by 34 points from Anthony Edwards, while Nikola Jokic scored 43 points for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 10-6 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Denver is fourth in the NBA with 55.0 points in the paint led by Jokic averaging 15.8.

The Timberwolves are 8-8 against Northwest Division teams. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points per game and is shooting 49.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee), Jaden McDaniels: out (hand), Kyle Anderson: out (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.