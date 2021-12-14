Minnesota Timberwolves (12-15, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Minnesota. He currently ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 26.5 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves are 8-9 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 31 the Nuggets won 93-91 led by 26 points from Jokic, while Malik Beasley scored 18 points for the Timberwolves.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), JaMychal Green: out (ankle), Will Barton: out (illness), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.