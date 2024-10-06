‘Joker 2' stumbles at box office amid poor reviews from audiences and critics

The first film was also divisive and the subject of much discourse, then about whether it might send the wrong message to the wrong type of person. And yet people still flocked to see what the fuss was about. ''Joker'' went on to pick up 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director, and three wins. It also made over $1 billion and was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, until this summer when Marvel's ''Deadpool & Wolverine" took the crown.