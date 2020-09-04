The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday night that it had discontinued its temporary Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force that it created two months ago in a response to a large increase in gun violence and crime following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

No explanation was given for shutting down the formal operation, but the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release that “collaborative efforts and interagency resources brought to bear by federal, state and local partners will continue” through the fall and winter.

“U.S. Attorney [Erica] MacDonald remains steadfast in her commitment to make our streets safe by stemming the tide of gun violence,” the statement says.

The joint task force produced federal charges against at least 22 individuals ranging from firearms violations and related federal crimes such as robbery and carjacking. In addition, at least 19 individuals have been charged in state court.

As a result of the task force, 156 “illegal firearms” have been taken off the street, the new release said.

The task force operated from an FBI command center during the first month, and from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in the second month. It was originally planned to go for 30 days but was extended for 30 more. It was re-evaluated in the past week and discontinued.