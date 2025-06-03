SEOUL, South Korea — Joint exit poll shows that liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is forecast to win the South Korean presidential election.
Joint exit poll shows that liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is forecast to win the South Korean presidential election
Joint exit poll shows that liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is forecast to win the South Korean presidential election.
The Associated Press
June 3, 2025 at 11:12AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Joint exit poll shows that liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is forecast to win the South Korean presidential election
Joint exit poll shows that liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is forecast to win the South Korean presidential election.