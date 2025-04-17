News & Politics

Joining the 10 million visitors to Minnesota state parks every year? Here’s a way to do so for free.

Minnesota state parks are celebrating Free Park Day in late April. Here’s what you need to know.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 10:00PM
DNR Interpretive Naturalist Sean Hoppes leading a Maple Syrup program in Wild River State Park
Sean Hoppes, a Department of Natural Resources interpretive naturalist, leads a maple syrup program in Wild River State Park. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

Looking to get outside as the days get longer and the weather warms? Next weekend, you can visit Minnesota’s state parks for free.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will open the gates for Free Park Day on April 26, one of four days throughout the year when there is free admission to Minnesota’s 64 state parks. The event will also feature some programs and events focused on nature.

The state park visitors are often charged for vehicle permits, but those fees will also be waived.

Outdoors spark a ‘really good feeling’

Sara Berhow, a spokesperson for the DNR, said spring and summer are the most popular Free Park Days because of warmer weather and blooming plants.

“We have one in each season to try to help everybody understand that there are fun and exciting things that you can do in state parks throughout the whole year, not just the summers which are usually our busy seasons,” Berhow said. “For those of us in this part of the country, in this climate, winter can seem really long. So the opportunity to get outside and experience some sunshine and warmer temperatures, it’s a really good feeling after a long Minnesota winter.”

That “really good feeling” is supported by academic research, Berhow said, which has found that spending time outside can improve a person’s mood, immunity, physical health and ability to work with others. DNR data shows that around 10 million people visit Minnesota’s state parks every year, with more than a million of those visitors camping overnight. Around 1 in 5 visitors come from other states or countries.

Parks putting on programming

Some park visitors may meet Sean Hoppes, an interpretive naturalist for Wild River State Park in Center City. Hoppes works to connect people with nature, guiding walks through Wild River, researching natural history and hosting maple syrup programs that tap into Anishinaabe and Dakota peoples’ traditions to teach youth how to draw syrup.

Interpretive naturalist Sean Hoppes leads a maple syrup program in Wild River State Park.

Hoppes will help host EarthFest 2025 on Free Parks Day this April, a day of nature walks and programs focused on supporting a rare species of red-headed woodpeckers.

“We have always been a part of nature. But now, in our increasingly urban world, it’s easy to forget,” Hoppes said. “We participate in natural systems with the air we breathe, the food we eat, the water we drink, the children we raise, and the waste we produce. It’s important for everyone to have opportunities for natural connections. The state parks and trails in Minnesota are just some of the places where we can remember how we are all part of this world, and we are connected to everyone and everything.”

What to know before you go

To prepare for Free Parks Day, Hoppes and Berhow said visitors should plan ahead. Check the weather to make sure rain or other inclement events will not affect your visit. Pack water, snacks, and the right shoes for hiking or outdoor activity. People should check the website for the state park they visit for alerts and updates regarding the parks and their trails, Berhow said.

“You might want to go out and have an adventure in a park by yourself. It can also be a really great way to make memories with your friends and family,” Berhow said. “There’s no wrong way to enjoy nature, whether it’s by yourself or with friends and family. Bring your pets — just make sure they’re on a leash.”

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

People killed in Twin Cities mobile home fire ID’d as woman, her adult daughter

card image

A family member said her father survived the blaze.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges say Twin Cities car owner pummeled the repo man, unhooked vehicle and drove off

card image

News & Politics

Joining the 10 million visitors to Minnesota state parks every year? Here’s a way to do so for free.

DNR Interpretive Naturalist Sean Hoppes leading a Maple Syrup program in Wild River State Park