Joining the 10 million visitors to Minnesota state parks every year? Here’s a way to do so for free.

Looking to get outside as the days get longer and the weather warms? Next weekend, you can visit Minnesota’s state parks for free.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will open the gates for Free Park Day on April 26, one of four days throughout the year when there is free admission to Minnesota’s 64 state parks. The event will also feature some programs and events focused on nature.
The state park visitors are often charged for vehicle permits, but those fees will also be waived.
Outdoors spark a ‘really good feeling’
Sara Berhow, a spokesperson for the DNR, said spring and summer are the most popular Free Park Days because of warmer weather and blooming plants.
“We have one in each season to try to help everybody understand that there are fun and exciting things that you can do in state parks throughout the whole year, not just the summers which are usually our busy seasons,” Berhow said. “For those of us in this part of the country, in this climate, winter can seem really long. So the opportunity to get outside and experience some sunshine and warmer temperatures, it’s a really good feeling after a long Minnesota winter.”
That “really good feeling” is supported by academic research, Berhow said, which has found that spending time outside can improve a person’s mood, immunity, physical health and ability to work with others. DNR data shows that around 10 million people visit Minnesota’s state parks every year, with more than a million of those visitors camping overnight. Around 1 in 5 visitors come from other states or countries.
Parks putting on programming
Some park visitors may meet Sean Hoppes, an interpretive naturalist for Wild River State Park in Center City. Hoppes works to connect people with nature, guiding walks through Wild River, researching natural history and hosting maple syrup programs that tap into Anishinaabe and Dakota peoples’ traditions to teach youth how to draw syrup.
Hoppes will help host EarthFest 2025 on Free Parks Day this April, a day of nature walks and programs focused on supporting a rare species of red-headed woodpeckers.