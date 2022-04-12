Wild goaltender Cam Talbot will answer your questions when he joins Star Tribune hockey reporter Sarah McLellan for an interview on Instagram Live Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

You'll be able to stream the interview on the Star Tribune sports Instagram page. If you miss the live event, we'll have it posted here soon after it ends.

This is the fourth in the series of conversations between McLellan and Wild players. Tap here to watch Jared Spurgeon, here to watch Marcus Foligno and here to watch Matt Dumba.